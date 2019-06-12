81°
Latest Weather Blog
Federal hate crime charges filed in Louisiana church fires
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The U.S. Justice Department says hate crime charges have been filed against a Louisiana man in connection with three fires that destroyed African American churches earlier this year.
A news release from the department says 21-year-old Holden Matthews faces three counts of "intentional damage to religious property," which are hate crime charges. He's also charged with three counts of "using fire to commit a felony."
The indictment says the fires were set "because of the religious character" of the properties.
Matthews has pleaded not guilty to related state charges. His attorney declined comment on the federal charges.
Three historic African American churches were burned over 10 days, beginning in late March, in and around the city of Opelousas.
The June 6 federal indictment was unsealed Wednesday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
John Paul Funes arrives at court for first hearing in embezzlement case
-
La. Congressman Steve Scalise thanks law enforcement on second anniversary of shooting
-
Police say over $500k in jewels stolen in Jared heist last month
-
Garbage collector holds up middle finger toward disgruntled customer
-
Parents vent charter school frustrations after many students retained
Sports Video
-
'That's typical LSU;' Tailgating underway ahead of Baton Rouge Super Regional
-
PREVIEW: Southern breaks down Starkville Regional
-
LSU softball lands national No. 10 seed
-
Balancing Football and Track: The story of Kary Vincent Jr.
-
Sha'Carri Richardson's impressive impact on LSU Track and Field