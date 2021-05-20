Federal experts predict another 'above-normal' hurricane season in 2021

72°
2 hours 41 minutes 39 seconds ago Thursday, May 20 2021 May 20, 2021 May 20, 2021 1:13 PM May 20, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: NOAA

Federal officials say 2021's hurricane season is projected to be another active one for storms, though they don't expect it to eclipse last year's historic season.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released its outlook for the 2021 storm season, which predicts a 60-percent chance for an "above-normal" season.

The NOAA is anticipating about 13 to 20 named storms this year. Six to 10 of those storms are expected to become hurricanes, and at least three of those could become major hurricanes: a category-three storm or greater.

The Atlantic hurricane season begins June 1 and runs through Nov. 30.

You can read the full report from the NOAA by clicking here

