Federal agency investigating offshore contractor's death

Thursday, May 20 2021
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The federal agency that oversees offshore safety is investigating the weekend death of a contractor off of Louisiana.

The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said on Thursday that it is forming a committee of experts to look into the death on a platform about 125 miles southwest of New Orleans in the Gulf of Mexico.

The person died during a non-emergency casing pressure test Saturday on a shut-in well at Eugene Island Block 158, platform No. 14, the platform’s owner, Fieldwood Energy LLC, said in a news release.

The shut-in well remains secure and does not pose any environmental threat, Fieldwood said. It said nobody else was hurt.

