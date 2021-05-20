70°
Latest Weather Blog
Federal agency investigating offshore contractor's death
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The federal agency that oversees offshore safety is investigating the weekend death of a contractor off of Louisiana.
The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said on Thursday that it is forming a committee of experts to look into the death on a platform about 125 miles southwest of New Orleans in the Gulf of Mexico.
The person died during a non-emergency casing pressure test Saturday on a shut-in well at Eugene Island Block 158, platform No. 14, the platform’s owner, Fieldwood Energy LLC, said in a news release.
Trending News
The shut-in well remains secure and does not pose any environmental threat, Fieldwood said. It said nobody else was hurt.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Catholic lacrosse feeling confident despite loss in state championship
-
Cole Kelley wins Walter Payton Award
-
LSU pitcher Matt Beck gets his moment at the plate
-
Brusly baseball needs extra innings to win regional series with Jennings.
-
Southern Athletic Director Roman Banks talks about coaching search