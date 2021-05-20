70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Federal agency investigating offshore contractor's death

47 minutes 11 seconds ago Thursday, May 20 2021 May 20, 2021 May 20, 2021 11:32 AM May 20, 2021 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Generic image of an oil rig in the water.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The federal agency that oversees offshore safety is investigating the weekend death of a contractor off of Louisiana.

The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said on Thursday that it is forming a committee of experts to look into the death on a platform about 125 miles southwest of New Orleans in the Gulf of Mexico.

The person died during a non-emergency casing pressure test Saturday on a shut-in well at Eugene Island Block 158, platform No. 14, the platform’s owner, Fieldwood Energy LLC, said in a news release.

Trending News

The shut-in well remains secure and does not pose any environmental threat, Fieldwood said. It said nobody else was hurt.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days