Fed gov offers new list of grants, other tools to assist local agencies during pandemic-recovery

WASHINGTON — Communities across the U.S. are looking to recover from the effects of the global health crisis caused by COVID-19 and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is responding by providing an updated list of resources that can help them during the process.

This updated information, which will include new tools to assist state, local, tribal agencies and intergovernmental associations, will be available on the EPA's website.

This vital information will cover details pertaining to grants, enforcement and compliance programs, water infrastructure, and a host of other issues important to effective environmental program delivery and it will be updated regularly with new information.

Click here to access the website.