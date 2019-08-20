91°
Latest Weather Blog
Fearing for mom's life, 11-year-old boy stabs man
CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) - Authorities in Florida say an 11-year-old boy stabbed a man with scissors to get him to stop beating the boy's mother.
Pinellas County Sheriff's Office deputies say the boy feared for his mother's life.
Deputies says 44-year-old Panagiotis Karamanlis pulled the woman's hair, held her to the ground and punched her in the face multiple times after they got into an argument over text messages.
The attack took place in front of the woman's two children, ages 10 and 11.
News reports say Karamanlis denied punching the woman, but she had bruises on her face.
Karamanlis was charged with battery and child abuse. The extent of his injuries wasn't clear.
Online court records show there was an Immigration and Customs Enforcement hold on Karamanlis. No attorney was listed for him.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Zachary firefighter who died in crash Friday laid to rest
-
Deadline approaching for business owners interested in eBay's Retail Revival program
-
Police called after vehicle crashes into noise barrier wall on Staring Ln.
-
NOPD horse walks into Bourbon Street bar during 'Old Town Road'
-
More street lighting coming to Tigerland after student struck, killed crossing road