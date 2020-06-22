FDA warns against nine potentially dangerous brands of hand sanitizer

The Food and Drug Administration are warning customers not to use hand sanitizer products made by Eskbiochem SA because of the possibility of it containing a toxic chemical.

The FDA discovered methanol, a substance that can be toxic to people when absorbed into the skin or ingested, in samples of Lavar Gel and CleanCare No Germ products, both produced by Eskbiochem.

Here's a list of products the FDA recommend customers avoid:

All-Clean Hand Sanitizer

Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol

Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer

The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol

Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer

Significant exposure to methanol can lead to nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or even death.

The FDA says anyone who used these hand sanitizers should seek immediate treatment.

Eskbiochem was asked to remove the products from shelves by the FDA on June 17 but the company has yet to respond.