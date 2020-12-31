FDA: Pet food products recalled after at least 28 dogs became ill, died this week

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is warning pet owners that a contaminated product has resulted in the deaths of dozens of dogs across the U.S.

According to the FDA, several Sportmix pet food products were recalled on Wednesday due to possibly being contaminated with fatal levels of aflatoxin, which is a poisonous carcinogen and/or mutagen produced by certain molds that grow in soil, decaying vegetation, hay, and grains.

The FDA reports that at least 28 dogs died and another eight became ill after consuming the product from Midwest Pet Food, Inc.

The recalled by Midwestern Pet Food Inc. products include:

Sportmix Energy Plus, 50 lb. bag

-Exp 03/02/22/05/L2

-Exp 03/02/22/05/L3

-Exp 03/03/22/05/L2

Sportmix Energy Plus, 44 lb. bag

-Exp 03/02/22/05/L3

-Sportmix Premium High Energy, 50 lb. bag

-Exp 03/03/22/05/L3

Sportmix Premium High Energy, 44 lb. bag

-Exp 03/03/22/05/L3

-Sportmix Original Cat, 31 lb. bag

-Exp 03/03/22/05/L3

Sportmix Original Cat, 15 lb. bag

-Exp 03/03/22/05/L2

-Exp 03/03/22/05/L3

Lot code information is listed on the back of the bag and will appear in a three-line code, with the top line in the format “EXP 03/03/22/05/L#/B###/HH:MM”

Pets experiencing aflatoxin poisoning may have "symptoms such as sluggishness, loss of appetite, vomiting, jaundice (yellowish tint to the eyes or gums due to liver damage), and/or diarrhea," according to the FDA.

It added that in some cases, pets may experience liver damage but might not show any symptoms.

Pet owners should stop feeding their pets the recalled product and consult their veterinarian, especially if the pet is showing signs of illness. Stores are encouraged to contact shoppers who bought the food, if at all possible.

The FDA says there is no risk to pet owners who handle contaminated dog food, but they should always wash their hands after handling pet food.

Pet owners can report suspected cases to the FDA.