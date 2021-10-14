Latest Weather Blog
FDA panel endorses lower-dose Moderna COVID booster shot
U.S. health advisers said Thursday that some Americans who received Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine should get a half-dose booster to bolster protection against the virus.
The panel of advisers to the Food and Drug Administration voted unanimously to recommend a booster shot for seniors and adults with other health problems, jobs or living situations that put them at increased risk for COVID-19.
The recommendation is non-binding but it’s a key step toward expanding the U.S. booster campaign to millions more Americans. Many people who got their initial Pfizer shots at least six months ago are already getting a booster after the FDA authorized their use last month.
As for the dose, initial Moderna vaccination consists of two 100-microgram shots. But Moderna says a single 50-microgram shot should be enough for a booster.
The agency convened its experts Thursday and Friday to weigh-in on who should get boosters and when for people that received the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots earlier this year.
Trending News
The FDA will use its advisers’ recommendations in making final decisions for boosters from both companies. Assuming a positive decision, there’s still another hurdle: Next week, a panel convened by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will offer more specifics on who should get one.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Player of the week 6: Central's Glen Cage
-
Tiger fans frustrated with Coach O after loss in Lexington
-
Dutchtown running back Dylan Sampson breaks Eddie Lacy's career rushing record
-
Tackling woes, issues with defense continue to plague LSU in loss to...
-
LSU loses big to Kentucky, what's next for Tiger football