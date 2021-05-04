79°
FDA likely to authorize Pfizer's COVID vaccine for 12-to-15-year-olds by early next week

2 hours 50 minutes 43 seconds ago Tuesday, May 04 2021 May 4, 2021 May 04, 2021 5:57 AM May 04, 2021 in News
Source: CNN
By: WBRZ Staff

Officials appear to be on the verge of authorizing the administration of Pfizer/BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine to children and teens ages 12 to 15, and approval may be issued by early next week, according to CNN.

The news outlet says a federal government employee confirmed that the US Food and Drug Administration received Pfizer's application for emergency use authorization for its coronavirus vaccine for teens and children ages 12 to 15.

The next step is for the FDA to amend the emergency use authorization for the vaccine, and CNN's source says this is likely to be a speedy process.

At present, the FDA is reportedly reviewing data submitted by Pfizer to support the extended use.

At the end of March, the pharmaceutical company said a clinical trial involving 2,260 12-to-15-year-olds revealed that the vaccine's efficacy is 100% and that it is well tolerated.

The vaccine is currently authorized in the US for emergency use in people 16 and older.

