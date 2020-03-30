71°
FDA grants anti-malaria drugs emergency approval to treat COVID-19

2 hours 9 minutes 1 second ago Monday, March 30 2020 Mar 30, 2020 March 30, 2020 8:19 AM March 30, 2020 in News
Source: ABC News
By: WBRZ Staff
Generic image of medication

Novel coronavirus, known for attacking the respiratory system and causing an illness that is officially called COVID-19, has claimed more than 34,000 lives across the globe.

But scientists are teaming up with government officials to find and approve medical therapies that will combat the virus; ABC News reports that as of Monday, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given anti-malaria drugs emergency approval to treat COVID-19.

At the moment, few details regarding the approval have been provided.

This article will be updated as the federal government provides additional information regarding developments in the treatment of COVID-19. 

