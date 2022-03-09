FCA recalling 1.9 million vehicles for air bag defect

DETROIT - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is recalling more than 1.9 million vehicles worldwide because their air bags might not deploy in a crash.



The recall affects certain Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Lancia vehicles from the 2010-2014 model years. Most are in the U.S., but 224,860 were sold in Canada and Mexico and 284,051 were sold outside North America.



FCA says an air-bag and seat-belt control module with a certain wiring design may not deploy the air bags or tighten the seat belts if the vehicle is involved in a frontal crash. That could increase the risk of injury.



The automaker says three deaths and five injuries may be related to the issue.



FCA will contact owners and replace the defective parts for free.