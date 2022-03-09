53°
Latest Weather Blog
FCA recalling 1.9 million vehicles for air bag defect
Trending News
DETROIT - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is recalling more than 1.9 million vehicles worldwide because their air bags might not deploy in a crash.
The recall affects certain Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Lancia vehicles from the 2010-2014 model years. Most are in the U.S., but 224,860 were sold in Canada and Mexico and 284,051 were sold outside North America.
FCA says an air-bag and seat-belt control module with a certain wiring design may not deploy the air bags or tighten the seat belts if the vehicle is involved in a frontal crash. That could increase the risk of injury.
The automaker says three deaths and five injuries may be related to the issue.
FCA will contact owners and replace the defective parts for free.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Taxpayers to pay thousands more from sewer settlements
-
State expected to see hundreds of millions more in revenue as oil...
-
MOVEBR project provides update on progress of light synchronization
-
New video shows moments leading up to Walmart brawl; 2 more arrests...
-
Venue damaged during hurricane remains damaged, bride wants money back
Sports Video
-
Ahead of SEC tournament, LSU basketball made aware of NCAA violations
-
Report: Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels tranfers to LSU
-
Tyrus Thomas helping coach Liberty to state title run
-
LSU softball senior Shelbi Sunseri had amazing weekend; head coach is making...
-
LSU's Kim Mulkey snubbed for SEC Coach of the Year