FBI responds to complaints about French Settlement Police

FRENCH SETTLEMENT – Federal agents spent an entire day at the town police department as part of an investigation, sources told the WBRZ Investigative Unit.

The FBI said it could not confirm or deny federal agents’ presence at the French Settlement Police station, though, sources said the agents were there for a situation tied to the department.

The interim mayor of French Settlement told WBRZ Monday, she was not able to comment on the situation immediately, though would make remarks about the case later.

Interim mayor Rhonda Lobell has been at odds with chief Cary Mosby for months. Mosby was elected chief in the wake of the resignation of Harry Brignac, who in 2018, resigned after being arrested for malfeasance in office.

Lobell was serving the rest of the term of a former mayor who resigned. Lobell lost the December mayoral runoff election to Haley Unbehagen.

Mosby did not answer calls Monday.

