FBI requests public assistance in search for missing girl, Isabel Shea Hicks

Federal authorities are asking the public for assistance in the search for a missing teenage girl named Isabel Hicks.

The FBI, in partnership with the Louisa County Sheriff's Office, says 14-year-old Isabel Shea Hicks is believed to be in the company of a 34-year-old man named Bruce William Lynch who may be armed and dangerous.

Hicks was last seen at her residence in Bumpass, Virginia on the morning of Oct.21. She is described as a 4'11 white female, about 120 lbs. with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Lynch is described as a 5'10 white male, about 190 lbs. with brown hair, brown eyes and a beard.

It's possible that Lynch is driving a light blue, almost silver, 2003 Toyota Matrix with Virginia tag: VEM-9071.

Investigators believe the two may be staying in wooded areas conducive to camping.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Richmond Division of the FBI at (804) 261-1044.