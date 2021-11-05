FBI raids Sewerage & Water Board of New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS - The Sewerage & Water Board of New Orleans was raided by the FBI Friday morning, according to WWL-TV.

The FBI confirmed the incident by sending the following statement to WWL-TV, "The FBI conducted law enforcement activity at 625 Saint Joseph Street, New Orleans, LA. There was no threat to public safety."

FBI just sent me this statement confirming their raid on @SWBNewOrleans



No further comment at this time from the FBI https://t.co/b6RCC7kzyW — Chris McCrory (@ckm_news) November 5, 2021

FBI agents leaving Sewerage and Water Board moments ago. ?@WWLTV? pic.twitter.com/pa0kDDS7ru — David Hammer (@davidhammerWWL) November 5, 2021

The raid occurred shortly before 9:45 a.m.

At this time, details related to the incident are scarce.

This article will be updated as authorities disseminate additional information.