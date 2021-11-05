55°
FBI raids Sewerage & Water Board of New Orleans

1 hour 45 minutes 46 seconds ago Friday, November 05 2021 Nov 5, 2021 November 05, 2021 9:52 AM November 05, 2021 in News
Source: WWL-TV
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - The Sewerage & Water Board of New Orleans was raided by the FBI Friday morning, according to WWL-TV.

The FBI confirmed the incident by sending the following statement to WWL-TV, "The FBI conducted law enforcement activity at 625 Saint Joseph Street, New Orleans, LA. There was no threat to public safety."

The raid occurred shortly before 9:45 a.m.

At this time, details related to the incident are scarce. 

This article will be updated as authorities disseminate additional information. 

