77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Woman wanted for Columbine threat found dead

43 minutes 58 seconds ago Wednesday, April 17 2019 Apr 17, 2019 April 17, 2019 12:01 PM April 17, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
LITTLETON, Colo. (AP) - Authorities say the young Florida woman who was allegedly obsessed with the Columbine shooting is dead.
  
Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Shrader told reporters Wednesday that the FBI found Sol Pais dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
  
The FBI had said that Sol Pais, flew to Colorado on Monday night and bought a pump-action shotgun and ammunition.
  
Authorities initially said she "made threats to commit an act of violence in the Denver metropolitan area."
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days