Woman wanted for Columbine threat found dead
LITTLETON, Colo. (AP) - Authorities say the young Florida woman who was allegedly obsessed with the Columbine shooting is dead.
Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Shrader told reporters Wednesday that the FBI found Sol Pais dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The FBI had said that Sol Pais, flew to Colorado on Monday night and bought a pump-action shotgun and ammunition.
Authorities initially said she "made threats to commit an act of violence in the Denver metropolitan area."
