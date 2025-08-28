90°
FBI looking for murder suspect with ties to Louisiana

BATON ROUGE - FBI agents in Denver are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction for an accused killer they believe could be in Louisiana. 

The FBI says they are looking for Matthew Ladaniel Johnson. He allegedly shot four people, two of whom died, at the Viking Bar in Denver in 2023.

Agents say Johnson has ties to California, Illinois, Louisiana and Colorado, where he was previously employed by a public library. 

Anyone with information about his whereabouts can call 1(800) 225-4324. 

