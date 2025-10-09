FBI looking for additional victims of Baton Rouge man arrested for raping child

BATON ROUGE — A Baton Rouge man who was arrested after he allegedly raped a four-year-old girl and gave her an STD may have committed crimes against other children, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation New Orleans Division.

The Baton Rouge Police Department has accused Anthony Jelks of raping a four-year-old and transmitting chlamydia to her and messaging a nine-year-old girl to ask her for twerking videos.

On Thursday, the FBI said it is working with BRPD to determine if Jelks committed a federal crime or if there are any additional victims. The agency believes that Jelks primarily targeted victims between 2022 and 2025.

The FBI asked anyone who was victimized by Jelks or anyone who has information about Jelks to contact them by filling out this form.