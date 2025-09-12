Latest Weather Blog
FBI investigating post cards depicting lynching sent to Louisiana legislators
BATON ROUGE - Federal investigators are involved after several members of the Louisiana legislature received postcards depicting a lynching, sources confirmed to WBRZ on Thursday.
WBRZ obtained a photo of one postcard, which had Kristi Noem's name and the Department of Homeland Security mailing address on one side and a copy of a photo of la ynching on the other. According to Getty Images, the photo showed the 1930 killing of Thomas Shipp and Abram Smith, which happened in Marion, Indiana.
It's one of two different postcards that were sent to several legislators on both sides of the aisle over the past week. A source told WBRZ that representatives who received the messages had names with letters close to the beginning of the alphabet and it seemed that the recipients were not selected based on party affiliations.
An email was sent by Rep. Jay Galle, the Chair of the House Select Committee on Homeland Security, around noon on Thursday. He said that the legislature was aware of the postcards and that there would be additional information about the "current threat."
WBRZ reached out to Rep. Galle, who said that the FBI is tracking the letters.
