FBI: Former gymnastics coach at Prairieville location charged with child sexual exploitation
PRARIEVILLE - FBI officials are seeking assistance in identifying potential victims after a former gymnastics coach who worked at a Prairieville location for over a decade was charged with sexual exploitation of children.
FBI officials said Sean Michael Gardner worked at Athletes in Motion in Prairieville from 2004 to 2014. Officials said they believe he primarily targeted children who utilized gymnastic facilities in his crimes.
Court records obtained by The Associated Press show the coach was accused of sexually abusing at least three young gymnasts at Chow’s Gymnastics and Dance Institute in West Des Moines and secretly recording others undressing in a gym bathroom at his prior job in Mississippi.
Gardner also worked in Purvis, Mississippi and West Des Moines, Iowa. The FBI asks anyone who may have been victimized by Sean Michael Gardner or who may have information to fill out a form here.
