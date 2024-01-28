FBI finds way to unlock terrorists' phones; Dispute brought national attention to Baton Rouge woman's murder

SAN BERNARDINO, CA - The FBI has cancelled a Tuesday hearing to discuss a dispute with Apple over their desire to unlock the Iphones of terrorists.



The agency says they've found a 3rd party with the capability to unlock the phones of the two terrorists who killed 14 people in an attack in San Bernardino, CA in Dec. 2015. Getting that information won't be immediate; the government wants to make sure using this method won't compromise any of the data on the phone.



The dispute between the FBI and Apple brought national attention to a murder investigation in Baton Rouge.



Brittney Mills was pregnant when she was murdered on her doorstep in April 2015. Investigators haven't identified her killer but believe they could if they were able to unlock her phone. They believe Mills' murderer was someone she knew.





News 2 has reached out to District Attorney Hillar Moore for comment.