90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

FBI: Aryan Brotherhood member arrested on hit-man charge

5 years 6 months 6 days ago Friday, January 15 2016 Jan 15, 2016 January 15, 2016 3:28 PM January 15, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

NEW ORLEANS - The FBI says it has arrested a member of the Aryan Brotherhood who allegedly sold drugs to an undercover officer and then offered to be a hit man.

The FBI says Jeffery A. Howard was arrested Thursday afternoon in Pearl River, Louisiana, a small town on the border with Mississippi. The FBI would not disclose his age, race or hometown, but said Howard was from Mississippi.

The FBI says Howard was a known member of the Aryan Brotherhood, a violent white supremacist prison gang.

An FBI news release Friday says Howard was arrested after he sold drugs to an undercover law enforcement officer several times and then offered to be a paid hit man.

Trending News

The FBI says Howard was charged with a murder-for-hire scheme.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days