FBI: Aryan Brotherhood member arrested on hit-man charge
NEW ORLEANS - The FBI says it has arrested a member of the Aryan Brotherhood who allegedly sold drugs to an undercover officer and then offered to be a hit man.
The FBI says Jeffery A. Howard was arrested Thursday afternoon in Pearl River, Louisiana, a small town on the border with Mississippi. The FBI would not disclose his age, race or hometown, but said Howard was from Mississippi.
The FBI says Howard was a known member of the Aryan Brotherhood, a violent white supremacist prison gang.
An FBI news release Friday says Howard was arrested after he sold drugs to an undercover law enforcement officer several times and then offered to be a paid hit man.
The FBI says Howard was charged with a murder-for-hire scheme.
