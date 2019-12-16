81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

FBI arrests 19-year-old in connection with Houston mercury spill

1 hour 45 minutes 19 seconds ago Monday, December 16 2019 Dec 16, 2019 December 16, 2019 11:50 AM December 16, 2019 in News
Source: ABC News
By: Paula Jones
Photo: Texas Department of Public Safety

HOUSTON, TX - A 19-year-old has been arrested in connection with a mercury spill that put dozens of people in danger. 

According to ABC News, between 30 and 60 people had to be decontaminated when trace amounts of mercury were found in three Houston locations on Sunday. 

The FBI's Houston office confirmed that Christopher Lee Melder was charged with burglary, unlawful disposal of hazardous material, as well as an outstanding felony drug possession warrant. 

Early Monday, the FBI announced that Melder was taken into custody for questioning. 

The incident was first reported around 11:15 a.m., Sunday, when someone called 911 to say they'd spotted a white liquid on the ground. Upon inspection, authorities found that liquid mercury had been spilled outside of a Walmart, Sonic Drive-In, and a nearby gas station.

All three locations were evacuated and dozens of people had to be decontaminated. 

The FBI says the decontamination was a precautionary measure and Houston's fire chief confirmed that the spill was under control. 

Authorities say Melder did not immediately reveal why the toxic metal was spilled and they're still working to determine whether or not his alleged actions were intentional. 

 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days