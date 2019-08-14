91°
Latest Weather Blog
FBI: Airplane passenger urinated, made crude comments
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - Authorities say a drunken passenger urinated on an airplane after flight attendants moved him for touching a woman's leg and making crude comments.
A federal complaint accuses Michael A. Haag of one count each of interfering with flight attendants and exposing himself on the flight Thursday from Denver to Charleston, South Carolina.
An FBI agent writes Haag ordered vodka drinks and made one woman uncomfortable with crude comments. The agent wrote another woman began yelling when Haag touched her leg repeatedly.
The complaint says Haag was moved to another seat, where a third passenger saw him take off his seatbelt and urinate on the seat in front of him.
A public defender who appeared with Haag in court didn't immediately respond to a message left seeking comment Monday night.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police: School bus driver ticketed after running red light, causing crash with...
-
Metro Council to discuss unused funds for tire shredder
-
Crews called to reported fuel spill at gas station on Siegen Ln.
-
After decades of despair, construction to start soon at iconic Hotel Lincoln
-
Slaughter town leaders staying mum on controversial fistfight