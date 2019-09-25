FBI agents search another Baton Rouge area medical business in ongoing federal case

BATON ROUGE – Two weeks after federal agents searched a medical services company in Zachary, agents were seen gathering around yet another similar business Wednesday.

Employees of a medical testing lab appeared to be ushered into the parking lot as FBI agents entered the building, some seen taking notes. Agents were armed, had handcuffs and wore vests and apparel emblazoned with “FBI.”

Wednesday, the center of activity was a nondescript office complex on Justice Avenue, off Sherwood Forest just south of I-12. The agents were seen entering and exiting the Acadian Diagnostic Laboratories, a testing center doctors refer patients to for lab tests.

It’s a similar business model of the MedComp Sciences facility in Zachary – the focus of a search earlier in September.

Then, federal agents released a short statement about what was going on: “In accordance with DOJ and FBI policy, we cannot provide additional comment at this time,” an FBI spokesperson told WBRZ.

WBRZ reported at the time, unsealed federal court documents show MedComp Sciences is where urine specimens were tested from across the nation. Those court records allege doctors received kickbacks for referring those specimens to MedComp. In turn, MedComp received $46 million dollars in payments which defrauded the United States.

The FBI previously said it was conducting court-authorized searches of properties in and around the Baton Rouge area but said it could not release additional information.

The phone at Acadian Diagnostic went unanswered Wednesday.

About the recent search, the FBI echoed its statement from earlier in the month, telling WBRZ Wednesday morning: “In accordance with Federal Bureau of Investigation and Department of Justice policy we do not discuss details of ongoing investigations. However, on Wednesday... the FBI...did conduct a court authorized search. The search was executed in accordance with applicable FBI policy.”

****************

