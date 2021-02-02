45°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

FBI agents injured in Florida shootout

36 minutes 14 seconds ago Tuesday, February 02 2021 Feb 2, 2021 February 02, 2021 9:41 AM February 02, 2021 in News
Source: CNN
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: WPLG ABC 10

SUNRISE, Florida - Multiple FBI agents were reportedly shot while serving a warrant in south Florida early Tuesday (Feb. 2) morning.

According to CNN, the agents were injured in a shootout with a suspect in the city of Sunrise.

An unclear number of agents have been injured, including with possible life-threatening injuries.

The FBI and other law enforcement agencies were serving a warrant at the Water Terrace apartment complex at 6:04 a.m., according to Sunrise Police spokeswoman Otishia Browning-Smith. Shots were fired and paramedics were called to the scene, she said.

The person who officers were looking for then barricaded himself, and multiple people were injured, including officers, she said.

Police said there was a heavy law enforcement presence in the area of 4200 Nob Hill Rd. and that the street was closed in both directions. The scene was safe as of 9:04 a.m., according to police, who still asked people to remain in their homes due to the ongoing investigation.

Sunrise, a city of about 84,000 people as of the 2010 Census, is about 10 miles northwest of Fort Lauderdale in South Florida.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days