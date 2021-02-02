FBI agents injured in Florida shootout

Photo: WPLG ABC 10

SUNRISE, Florida - Multiple FBI agents were reportedly shot while serving a warrant in south Florida early Tuesday (Feb. 2) morning.

According to CNN, the agents were injured in a shootout with a suspect in the city of Sunrise.

An unclear number of agents have been injured, including with possible life-threatening injuries.

The FBI and other law enforcement agencies were serving a warrant at the Water Terrace apartment complex at 6:04 a.m., according to Sunrise Police spokeswoman Otishia Browning-Smith. Shots were fired and paramedics were called to the scene, she said.

The person who officers were looking for then barricaded himself, and multiple people were injured, including officers, she said.

Police said there was a heavy law enforcement presence in the area of 4200 Nob Hill Rd. and that the street was closed in both directions. The scene was safe as of 9:04 a.m., according to police, who still asked people to remain in their homes due to the ongoing investigation.

*Alert*

There is currently heavy police presence in the area of 4200 Nob Hill Rd. Nob Hill Rd is closed from NW 44th St to West Oakland Park Blvd in both directions.

Please use an alternate route. — Sunrise Police FL (@SunrisePoliceFL) February 2, 2021

Sunrise, a city of about 84,000 people as of the 2010 Census, is about 10 miles northwest of Fort Lauderdale in South Florida.