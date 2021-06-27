77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
FBI: Agent shot, wounded while helping police in Mississippi

51 minutes 22 seconds ago Sunday, June 27 2021 Jun 27, 2021 June 27, 2021 6:52 PM June 27, 2021 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
PHOTO: WAPT

JACKSON (AP) — An FBI special agent has been shot and wounded in Jackson, Mississippi, and is expected to survive the injury, authorities said.

The agent from the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Jackson field office was shot Saturday night, Jackson police spokesman Sam Brown told The Clarion Ledger. More information about the shooting will be released later, Brown said.

The agent’s condition is not “life-threatening,” and has been released from a hospital, FBI spokesman Brett Carr said Sunday.

The agent was assisting Jackson police when the gunfire happened, Carr said.

Few other details were released on Sunday.

