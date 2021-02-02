51°
FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 hurt in Florida shootout

2 hours 2 minutes 37 seconds ago Tuesday, February 02 2021 Feb 2, 2021 February 02, 2021 10:18 AM February 02, 2021
Source: CNN
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: WPLG ABC 10

SUNRISE, Fla. - Two FBI agents are dead and others were wounded while serving a warrant in south Florida early Tuesday morning.

According to CNN, the agents were involved in a shootout with a suspect around 6 a.m. Feb. 2 in the city of Sunrise. The FBI confirmed hours later that two of the agents died and three others were hurt. Two of them are in stable condition at an area hospital. 

The person at the center of the warrant, which related to a violent crimes against children case, was also killed in the exchange of gunfire. That person was not immediately identified.

The FBI and other law enforcement agencies were serving a warrant at the Water Terrace apartment complex, according to Sunrise Police spokeswoman Otishia Browning-Smith. Shots were fired and paramedics were called to the scene, she said.

The person whom officers were looking for then barricaded himself, and multiple people were injured, including officers, she said.

The FBI said the shooting is currently undergoing an internal investigation.

