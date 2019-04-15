Latest Weather Blog
Favreau gives 'Star Wars' fans 1st look at 'The Mandalorian'
NEW YORK (AP) - Jon Favreau is giving fans their first look at the "The Mandalorian," the most anticipated series yet from the galaxy far, far away.
Favreau's eight-episode series is debuting on the Disney-Plus streaming service on November 12. It is set in the aftermath of "The Return of the Jedi," taking place five years after the Rebellion's victory.
Favreau premiered behind-the-scenes clips and some finished footage to attendees Sunday at the Star Wars Celebration in Chicago.
It was the first time details have been revealed about the show. The series stars Pedro Pascal as the title character, a lone gunfighter the actor compared to a Western or samurai hero. It co-stars Gina Carano as a character named Cara Dune and Carl Weathers as a bounty hunter named Greef.
