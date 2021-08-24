Fauci says if more people are vaccinated, U.S. can start spring of 2022 with COVID-19 'under control'

Dr. Anthony Fauci director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the President's chief medical adviser says that if enough people are vaccinated against COVID-19, then the pandemic might be "under control" by Spring of 2022.

Facui made the comment during a Monday interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper.

He explained that in order for this to happen, the "overwhelming majority" of the population would need to be vaccinated.

"We hope we'll be there ... but there's no guarantee because it's up to us," Fauci said.

As of Tuesday, 51.5 percent of the U.S. is fully vaccinated, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The US Food and Drug Administration's move to grant full approval to the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for people 16 and older on Monday may alleviate the safety/efficacy fears that have prevented some from getting the potentially life-saving shots.

Health officials in the U.S. say other fears that have stopped some from being vaccinated stem from false claims about COVID-19 vaccines. Some of these unfounded claims are regarding infertility, microchips, and fatalities.

Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research told CNN, "Let me be clear: These claims are simply not true. Getting a COVID-19 vaccine can save your life."

To help encourage more people to get vaccinated as soon as possible, many organizations across the U.S. are implementing mandatory vaccine policies for their communities.

In any case, as more people become vaccinated, experts agree that overwhelmed hospitals in states that currently have lower vaccination rates will see less a reduction in hospitalization rates.

And, according to Dr. Fauci, should vaccination rates increase to the point that the majority of the U.S. population becomes vaccinated, then by Spring of 2022, the pandemic will be "under control."