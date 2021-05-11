Father who took money intended for Saints superfan's charity gets 8-year prison sentence

Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - The father of well-known Saints fan Jarrius "JJ" Robertson was sentenced to prison after he was accused of drug trafficking and pocketing money intended for their nonprofit.

Jordy Robertson was sentenced to 96 months of imprisonment and three years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay back $116,216 in restitution to victims who paid money to a fraudulent GoFundMe campaign.

Federal prosecutors said Robertson's schemes began in 2016 and continued into 2019. His home in Laplace was raided by the DEA in October 2018, and criminal charges were brought against him in August 2019.

The allegations claim Robertson, on at least one occasion, raised money under the guise that it would go toward treatments for his son, who has a rare liver disease. He instead used that money to purchase household goods, groceries and personal items and to withdraw large quantities of cash at New Orleans area casinos, according to investigators.

Jordy Robertson's son, JJ, has appeared on national television and been featured prominently alongside the Saints. JJ himself has not been accused of any wrongdoing.