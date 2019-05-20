Father who shot daughter to death arrested on drug charges

84°
Monday, May 20 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: WSPA

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Authorities say a woman was mistakenly shot and killed by her father as she got ready to enter a home in South Carolina Sunday morning.

According to USA Today, 23-year-old Nadeja Jermainequa Pressley was pronounced dead at the scene after she was shot around 1:15 a.m., authorities say. An autopsy is planned for Monday.

At the scene, deputies found heroin and cocaine. 

Authorities say the father, 43-year-old Jermaine Tramone Pressley, was arrested on drug charges. He was charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin and cocaine. 

The violent crimes unit is investigating the case, according to Greenville County Sheriff's Office Lt. Jimmy Bolt.

