Father shot while defending daughter speaks out after warrant issued for suspect

BATON ROUGE - A father who was shot multiple times outside of home has been out of the hospital for weeks. Corey Breaux said he was defending his daughter from a group of teenagers who were bullying her.

Wednesday, BRPD released the identity of the shooter 18-year-old Jerry Huggins.

Breaux says while he is back on his feet and walking, he is still trying to get back to normal and says all his family wants now is justice.

"I am just trying to adjust to where I was, especially in the beginning. Other than that, now today, I have gotten better," Breaux said.

He said since the shooting, his outlook on the youth has shifted.

"Especially with what's going on with that younger demographic, because seeing a lot of what's been happening a lot of the younger demographic, that kind of in a negative light " he said.

Breaux says he was defending his daughter when he was shot three times, and says he would not hesitate to do it again.

"I would definitely take their places, all my four children, my wife, I would take their places, i would rather be in that hospital bed as opposed to them, I would have been a worse version of myself if my roles were reversed," Breaux said.

The daughter visible in the security video is the older sister of the one Breaux was defending. She says since the shooting, she has been supporting her sister.

"She sometimes feels like it's her fault, I told her it's never your fault that whole situation didn't have to turn out the way it did, pulling out a gun against a man who wasn't going to hurt you and only wanted you to leave from beside his house, there is no excuse for it" she said.

Breaux plans to turn this tragedy into action to make a safer world for his family and everyone else.

"I got to advocate for some type of change and stuff, I don't know what much i can do, but I have to tell people and show people we have to get angrier about what's happening" he said.

BRPD is still searching for Huggins and urges anyone with information on his whereabouts to reach out to crime stoppers.