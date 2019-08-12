Father of Saints superfan Jarrius Robertson facing wire fraud, drug charges

Photo: WWL

NEW ORLEANS - The father of well-known Saints superfan Jarrius "JJ" Robertson has been charged with wire fraud and conspiracy after he allegedly spent money intended for their nonprofit at casinos.

Jordy Robertson is accused of taking money from the 'It Takes Live to Save Lives' foundation he created to help his son as he battled a rare liver disease. WWL reported Monday that Robertson was formally charged in a bill of information Monday stemming from a raid at his home in 2018.

Jordy Robertson's son, JJ, has appeared on national television and been featured prominently alongside the Saints. JJ himself has not been accused of any wrongdoing.

The charges allege that Jordy Robertson asked for donations through GoFundMe to help treat JJ. However, the allegations say the $46,000 raised did not go to his son’s bills and they were paid by Medicaid or adjusted by the hospital. He allegedly used that money to instead purchase household goods, groceries and personal items and to withdraw large quantities of cash at New Orleans area casinos.

Robertson is also facing drug charges tied to that same raid.