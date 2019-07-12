Father of former LSU basketball player Tremont Waters found dead at motel

Photo: CTPOST

WEST HAVEN, Conn. - Reports say the father of former LSU basketball player Tremont Waters was found dead in a motel room Thursday.

The Advocate reports that 49-year-old Ed Waters was found at a Super 8 Motel in West Haven, Connecticut after police responded to a report of an ill or injured person. Police said the West Haven Fire Department paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene, according to the CTPost.

The cause of death is under investigation.

Tremont was drafted by the Boston Celtics in the 2019 NBA Draft. He signed a two-way contract with the team.