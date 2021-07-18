Father charged with DWI after crash that killed 10-year-old son

WAGGAMAN - A man was arrested after the investigation of a crash that killed a 10-year-old boy.

Louisiana State Police said Randolph Martin Jr., 32, was driving at an unsafe speed on River Road July 3 when he crashed his car. The vehicle crashed into a ditch and rolled multiple times.

Deputies said Martin and his son, 10-year-old R'madh Mitchell, were both not wearing seatbelts and were thrown from the car. Mitchell was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

There were two other minors in the car who suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were not properly restrained.

Deputies said Martin's blood sample confirmed his blood alcohol content was above the legal limit. Martin was charged with vehicular homicide and 2 counts of DWI with child endangerment.

Martin was arrested the night of the crash for an active warrant as well as reckless operation, possession of schedule I drugs, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, 3 counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a juvenile, possession of an open container, no seatbelt and 2 counts of child restraint violation.