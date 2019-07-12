Father arrested after 2-year-old dies from smoke inhalation in house fire

BATON ROUGE - Authorities have arrested a man after his daughter died from smoke inhalation following a Baton Rouge house fire.

The fire was reported around 9 p.m. on May 29 in the 2000 block of Kentucky Street. Inside the home, crews found Antonio Williams and 2-year-old Amirrah Williams.

Antonio sustained burns to his forehead, shoulder, arms, and nose. The little girl had no apparent burn injuries.

The child later died as a result of the blaze. The coroner's office confirmed Amirrah died from smoke inhalation, ruling her death accidental.

Authorities arrested Antonio and charged him with negligent homicide. Officials said they would release more information later today.