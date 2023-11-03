Father and son charged with murder of man found wrapped in carpet on I-10

UPDATE: A father and son have been arrested and charged with murder Tuesday in the death of Philip Whitaker.

According to WLOX, 70-year-old Terry Smith and his son, 46-year-old Carl Smith, were arrested Tuesday. Authorities say Whitaker was shot multiple times.

*****

NEW ORLEANS - A morbid discovery on I-10 Thursday morning is also being labeled the latest development in a missing person case out of Mississippi.

Hancock County investigators have been communicating with New Orleans Police Department over the [past week after a decomposing body was found wrapped in carpet off Interstate 10 in New Orleans East.

According to a report from WLOX, the Orleans Parish Coroner confirmed the victim to be 54-year-old Philip Whitaker. Whitaker was last seen in Harrison County Nov. 8, when he reportedly left home to go to the pharmacy.

Investigators are now on their way to New Orleans to assist in the investigation. No suspects or motives are known at this time.

Authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for a maroon Toyota Sienna van with the tag KAG 619 which may be connected to the case.

According to a preliminary report, New Orleans police said a driver called them around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday and reported a rolled up piece of carpet near the Michoud Boulevard on-ramp with flies and a foul odor. Police said when they arrived, they found the decomposed body of an unidentified man.

No further details have been released thus far. The victim's identity will be confirmed pending an autopsy in Orleans Parish.

Anyone with information on Whitaker's disappearance or the van should call the sheriff's office at 228-466-6900.