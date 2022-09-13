Latest Weather Blog
Father, 3-year-old son killed in fiery crash on I-110 Tuesday morning
BATON ROUGE – Police are investigating a crash that left a father and his 3-year-old son dead on I-110 early Tuesday morning.
The victims were identified as Christopher Fisher, 48, and his 3-year-old son, Christopher Fisher III. A third person, identified as the child's mother, was seriously hurt and taken to a hospital.
The crash happened about 6 a.m. Tuesday on I-110 South near Chippewa Street, shutting down the roadway for hours as authorities began to investigate the crash, which was first reported as a vehicle fire.
Police said the family's pick-up truck was trying to change lanes when it collided with another vehicle on the interstate, causing it to lose control, strike a concrete barrier and flip over.
The other vehicle involved in the crash left the scene before police arrived.
The interstate has since reopened at the crash scene.
Editor's note: Earlier reports said a woman died in the crash. Police have since clarified that a man was killed, and a woman was taken to a hospital.
