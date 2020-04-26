Fatal vehicle crash in Tangipahoa Parish claims two lives

TICKFAW - Troopers are investigating a fatal car crash that claimed the life of a driver and front-seat passenger Saturday morning.

Around 8:30 a.m. Louisiana State Police responded to a crash on Interstate 55 just north of LA 442 in Tangipahoa Parish.

After an initial investigation authorities learned that Eunique Ebbs, 45, was driving north in a Honda Civic on Interstate 55 in the right lane when a GMC Sierra pickup truck was travelling in the same direction in the left lane.

For reasons still unknown the two vehicles struck each other and traveled off the roadway striking trees.

Ebbs, Shaique G.M. Andrews, 23, and the rear passenger in the Civic sustained serious injuries from the crash and were transported to an area hospital. The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

Shortly after being transported Ebbs and Andrews succumbed to their injuries and were pronounced dead at the hospital.

Ebbs was wearing a seat belt, but Andrews and the rear passenger were not. The driver of the GMC pickup truck was wearing a seat belt.

The investigation is still ongoing. Blood samples were collected for a toxicology test.

Any resulting charges will be forwarded to the Tangipahoa Parish District Attorney’s Office.