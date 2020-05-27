Latest Weather Blog
Fatal two-vehicle crash on US 190 claims one man's life
SLIDELL - State Troopers responded to a fatal two-vehicle crash on US 190 near Old River Road in St. Tammany Parish. The accident killed 69-year-old Jerry Parr.
The crash happened shortly after 1:00pm. According to the initial investigation, Parr was traveling northbound on US 190 in a 2006 Lincoln Town Car. He was struck head on by a 2011 Toyota Tundra. The Tundra was driven by 19-year-old Joseph Molinary.
Despite being restrained properly, Parr suffered severe injuries and was transported to a near by hospital where he later died.
State Police say seatbeats were used by both drivers and impairment was not suspected. Authorites logged a blood sample from Parr as well as a voluntary breath sample from Molinary, which showed no alcohol present.
Molinary was cited for Careless Operation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Ascension Parish pumps operating in time for upcoming rain
-
Former NASA engineer - now a Southern University professor - eagerly awaits...
-
Sheriff cracking down on late-night Tannerite explosions disturbing La. neighborhood
-
Baton Rouge reducing fines for traffic violations through July
-
LSU may require masks on campus next semester, including Tiger Stadium
Sports Video
-
Southern baseball players meet for unofficial practice in Port Allen
-
Kenan Cooper is first from West Feliciana to swim collegialety
-
LSU rolls out new turf in Tiger Stadium overnight
-
LSU Coaches dish on latest with football team
-
New West Feliciana football coach unsure of when he'll meet his new...