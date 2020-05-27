74°
Fatal two-vehicle crash on US 190 claims one man's life

SLIDELL - State Troopers responded to a fatal two-vehicle crash on US 190 near Old River Road in St. Tammany Parish. The accident killed 69-year-old Jerry Parr.

The crash happened shortly after 1:00pm. According to the initial investigation, Parr was traveling northbound on US 190 in a 2006 Lincoln Town Car. He was struck head on by a 2011 Toyota Tundra. The Tundra was driven by 19-year-old Joseph Molinary. 

Despite being restrained properly, Parr suffered severe injuries and was transported to a near by hospital where he later died.

State Police say seatbeats were used by both drivers and impairment was not suspected. Authorites logged a blood sample from Parr as well as a voluntary breath sample from Molinary, which showed no alcohol present.

Molinary was cited for Careless Operation.

 

