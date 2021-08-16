80°
Latest Weather Blog
Fatal three-vehicle crash results in fire, road closure in Livingston
LIVINGSTON - A bad crash involving three vehicles resulted in a car fire and a road closure Monday night.
Police say the accident happened on Magnolia Bridge Road near Greenwell Springs Road. As of 9:30 p.m., Magnolia Bridge is shut down in both directions.
State Police have confirmed there is at least one fatality. No other information is available at this time.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
EBR planning commission denies proposal for new Zachary subdivsion
-
Sources: US to recommend COVID vaccine boosters at 8 months
-
Local nun says sisters in need of aid after Haiti earthquake
-
Fiery debate over mask mandate at schools, vaccines disrupts committee meeting
-
Husband who was intubated and stuck in Mexico airlifted back to La.