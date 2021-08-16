80°
Fatal three-vehicle crash results in fire, road closure in Livingston

1 hour 44 minutes 29 seconds ago Monday, August 16 2021 Aug 16, 2021 August 16, 2021 9:35 PM August 16, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON - A bad crash involving three vehicles resulted in a car fire and a road closure Monday night. 

Police say the accident happened on Magnolia Bridge Road near Greenwell Springs Road. As of 9:30 p.m., Magnolia Bridge is shut down in both directions. 

State Police have confirmed there is at least one fatality. No other information is available at this time. 

This is a developing story. 

