Fatal Sunday night shooting outside of Cousin's Food Mart leaves 36-year-old man dead

BATON ROUGE - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department say a man was fatally shot Sunday night at Cousins Food Mart, within the 6200 block of Airline Highway.

Police have identified the deceased man as 36-year-old Jason Nixon. They say he was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the store's parking lot shortly after 10 p.m.

After being rushed to an area hospital, Nixon passed away.

Detectives are working to determine suspects tied to the shooting as well as a possible motive.

Anyone with information related to this shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crimes Stoppers at 344-7867.