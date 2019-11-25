Fatal Sunday night shooting in Blvd de Province leaves one man dead

BATON ROUGE – Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred within the 1800 block of Blvd De Province just after 6 p.m., Sunday evening.

An unidentified man was shot and brought to a local hospital, where he later died.

The victim’s name has not been released and investigators are in the process of searching for a motive and suspect.

Anyone with information related to this fatal incident should call the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.