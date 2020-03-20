Fatal shooting reported on Victory Dr.

BATON ROUGE- Emergency crews responded to a fatal shooting Friday evening in Baton Rouge.

The shooting occurred around 9:45 p.m. Friday, March 20 in the 6100 block of Victory Drive.

Authorities say the coroner's office is on the way to the scene.

Another person with a gunshot wound was involved in a car accident moments later. Police have not confirmed if the two events are related.

This marks the 10th homicide in the City of Baton Rouge in the last 20 days.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.