Fatal shooting on Cyrus Avenue results in one man's death

BATON ROUGE - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating a shooting that resulted in one man's death.

On Sunday night, 25-year-old George Pikes succumbed to gunshot wounds following a shooting incident on Cyrus Avenue, which is just off Airline Hwy, near Prescott Road.

Authorities have yet to identify a motive or any suspects related to the case.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or (225) 344-7867.