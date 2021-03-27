83°
Fatal shooting near Gus Young Ave. leaves one dead

Saturday, March 27 2021
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Saturday afternoon.

The Baton Rouge Police Department, responded to the 1300 block of N. 38th Street near Gus Young Ave.

When police arrived the scene the man was pronounced deceased upon arrival.

Details are limited. Check back for updates. 

