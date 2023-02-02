46°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Fatal shooting in Mississippi

5 years 5 months 3 weeks ago Tuesday, August 08 2017 Aug 8, 2017 August 08, 2017 8:13 AM August 08, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
Photo: Corinth Today

CORINTH, Miss.- A Mississippi man has been charged with murder after fatally shooting another man after an altercation.

Authorities said 34-year-old Domonick Thompson was charged with several offenses, including first-degree murder in the death of 35-year-old Donald Taylor. Corinth police Chief Ralph Dance said Thomas and Taylor were involved in an altercation just before midnight Saturday.

Trending News

Dance said the victim saw Thompson coming and tried to hide behind a car. Authorities say Taylor was later found lying in the street. Thompson was taken into custody at a gas station a short time later.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days