Fatal shooting in Mississippi

Photo: Corinth Today

CORINTH, Miss.- A Mississippi man has been charged with murder after fatally shooting another man after an altercation.

Authorities said 34-year-old Domonick Thompson was charged with several offenses, including first-degree murder in the death of 35-year-old Donald Taylor. Corinth police Chief Ralph Dance said Thomas and Taylor were involved in an altercation just before midnight Saturday.

Dance said the victim saw Thompson coming and tried to hide behind a car. Authorities say Taylor was later found lying in the street. Thompson was taken into custody at a gas station a short time later.