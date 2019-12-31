Fatal mobile home fire claims the life of a 71-year-old woman in Walker

LIVINGSTON PARISH - The State Fire Marshal (SFM) says deputies are investigating a deadly mobile home fire that took one woman's life.

Livingston Parish firefighters responded to a mobile home fire in the 36000 block of North Walker Road, in Walker.

The fatal incident occurred around 10:45 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 29 and resulted in the death of the home's 71-year-old occupant.

Official identification and cause of death are pending an autopsy by the Livingston Parish Coroner's Office.

SFM investigators have determined that an accidental fire began in a bedroom and spread throughout the home.



