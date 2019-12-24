51°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Fatal house fire kills one man in Webster Parish

20 hours 57 minutes 27 seconds ago Monday, December 23 2019 Dec 23, 2019 December 23, 2019 10:35 AM December 23, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

CULLEN - The Louisiana State Fire Marshal reports that deputies are investigating a fatal fire in Cullen, a town in the northern part of Webster Parish. 

The Cullen Fire Department responded to the call in the 100 block of James Street just before 9 a.m., Sunday.

Officials discovered the body of an elderly man within the home's kitchen.

As investigators proceed with their analysis of the fatal incident, more information will be released. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days