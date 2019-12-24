Fatal house fire kills one man in Webster Parish

CULLEN - The Louisiana State Fire Marshal reports that deputies are investigating a fatal fire in Cullen, a town in the northern part of Webster Parish.

The Cullen Fire Department responded to the call in the 100 block of James Street just before 9 a.m., Sunday.

Officials discovered the body of an elderly man within the home's kitchen.

As investigators proceed with their analysis of the fatal incident, more information will be released.